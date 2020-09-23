From Hardik Pandya to David Warner: Last five hit-wickets in IPL

After suffering a defeat against Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League opener on Saturday, Mumbai Indians are up against Kolkata Knight Riders at the same ground - Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

Rohit Sharma's side have a track record of losing their opening match, something which has happened every year since 2013. But, the players managed to turn up in later stages due to which they are the current and four-time champions of the IPL.

However, Mumbai, who were asked to bat first, ended their innings with a respectable total of 195. Mumbai could have crossed the 200-mark had the heavy-hitters scored more boundaries in the death overs.

Hardik Pandya, who was expected to help Mumbai reach that target, was dismissed via a hit-wicket. It was not only the first hit-wicket of this year, but also one after the season of 2017.

With that said, let us revisit the last five hit-wickets, excluding Pandya's in the IPL!

1. Sheldon Jackson - Kolkata Knight Riders (2017)

In a fixture against Rising Pune Supergiants, KKR's Sheldon Jackson faced Washington Sundar in an over which he hit the bails with his foot.

2. Yuvraj Singh - Sunrisers Hyderabad (2016)

Yuvraj Singh marked his 100 IPL matches by getting a hit-wicket dismissal. He was facing Mumbai Indian's Mitchell McClenaghan when his bat accidentally touched the stumps.

3. Deepak Hooda - Sunrisers Hyderabad (2016)

Facing Delhi Daredevils' Nathan Coulter-Nile, SRH's Deepak Hooda accidentally put his legs through the stumped to get dismissed via a hit-wicket.

4. David Warner - Sunrisers Hyderabad (2016)

In a chase against Kings XI Punjab, David Warner became the third SRH batsman to get dismissed via hit-wicket. Facing Axar Patel, Warner went in deep and ended up hitting the stumps with his feet.

5. Saurabh Tiwary - Royal Challengers Bangalore (2012)

Playing for Royal Challengers Bangalore, against Mumbai Indians, the batsman contacted the stumps while facing Harbhajan Singh. It was the second hit-wicket in IPL history after Rajasthan Royals' Swapnil Asnodkar's hit-wicket in 2009.