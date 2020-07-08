From 'God on offside' to 'he is really a murderer': Top 10 quotes on Sourav Ganguly by other cricketers

Former Indian captain and current President of the Board of Control for Cricket India (BCCI) Sourav Ganguly turned 48 on Wednesday. Sachin Tendulkar, VVS Laxman, Mohammad Kaif, Aakash Chopra, Pragyan Ojha and others wished Ganguly on his birthday.

One of the best captains the country has ever produced, Ganguly played 113 Tests and 311 ODIs for India. The left-handed batsman scored 18,575 runs across all formats in his international career. He led India in 195 matches across all formats and won 97 matches out of those. He guided India to the finals of the 2003 World Cup. However, the side just fell short in the summit clash against Australia.

On Ganguly's birthday, let us take a look at what other cricketers said about him:

1. Sourav the batsman was an attacker, blessed with time and quick hands, a destructive square-cut and the most elegant of cover-drives: Kumar Sangakkara.

2. Ganguly was the first captain that changed the perception of the way India played cricket. Now, there is not much difference between Indian and Australian teams: Steve Waugh.

3. On the off side, first there is God then Sourav Ganguly: Rahul Dravid.

4. Sourav's greatest strength is his mind. He is hardworking - not only in the nets but also mentally. He bounces back: Sachin Tendulkar.

5. He has the ability to not only clear the ropes but even the stadium. Against spin, my God, he is really a murderer: VVS Laxman.

6. Sourav is my favourite. His leadership against Australia in Australia was astonishing. I have great respect for him: Ricky Ponting.

7. Whatever the complex situations, the Indian team under Ganguly has moved to great heights. The fact of the matter is that Ganguly is determined to stay focussed: Brian Lara.

8. The Bengal Tiger always has his tail up, ready to devour the opposition: Navjot Singh Sindhu.

9. He is a brilliant player and definately a force to reckon with: Wasim Akram.

10. I've learnt so much from Sourav. He has played 15 years of cricket. Sitting down with him and getting to know him is phenomenal: Mike Hussey.