From 'Dekh Kaun Aaya Waapas' to 'Aayenge Hum Wapas'? Rapper accuses IPL of plagiarising his 2017 song to create 2020 anthem

A day after the Indian Premiere League released its IPL 2020 theme song, the creation has run into muddy waters with a rapper accusing the league of plagiarising his rap he released in 2017.

Rapper KR$NA said in a tweet that IPL has plagiarised his song “Dekh Kaun Aaya Waapas” and created “Aayenge Hum Wapas” without credit or consent.

"Hey guys, @IPL has plagiarised my song “Dekh Kaun Aaya Waapas” and created “Aayenge Hum Wapas” as this years anthem without credit or consent. I request my fellow artists and friends on twitter to RT this tweet for awareness, they can not get away with this," he said in his tweet.

The IPL starts on September 19 in the UAE after being moved out of India due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The IPL was set to start on March 29 and end on May 24 but it was first postponed till April 15 after a surge of COVID-19 positive cases in India. However with situation not being conducive for any sporting activity and the country in the midst of a 40-day lockdown, the BCCI didn't issue any fresh date.

The board finally finalised the venue and dates for the tournament last month.

The tournament then shifted to UAE and is set to start on Septemevber 19. The anthem, titled “Aayenge Hum Wapas" was finally released by the IPL on Sunday.

The anthem, composed by Pranav Ajayrao Malpe highlights how everyone has worked together to bring this year's IPL to life.

Listen to the song here: