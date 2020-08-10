From Coronil to IPL: Twitter cracks up amid reports that Ramdev's company may bid for title sponsorship

Patanjali Ayurved is once again trending on Twitter. And while the last instance had pertained to his COVID-19 'cure' called Coronil, this time it is for a very different topic. You see, a report suggests that the Baba Ramdev led company may soon join the fray to become the title sponsor for IPL 2020.

And many on the internet are shocked. While some are worried that this might inspire new products and transform the Indian Premier League forever, others exclaimed about how their prediction had come true. And while some hailed the possibility, others wondered what was next.