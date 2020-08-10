From Coronil to IPL: Twitter cracks up amid reports that Ramdev's company may bid for title sponsorship

Patanjali Ayurved is once again trending on Twitter. And while the last instance had pertained to his COVID-19 'cure' called Coronil, this time it is for a very different topic. You see, a report suggests that the Baba Ramdev led company may soon join the fray to become the title sponsor for IPL 2020.
And many on the internet are shocked. While some are worried that this might inspire new products and transform the Indian Premier League forever, others exclaimed about how their prediction had come true. And while some hailed the possibility, others wondered what was next.
Last week, BCCI and Vivo had decided to suspend their partnership for the 2020 IPL beginning on September 19, in the UAE, amid clamour to boycott Chinese products in the wake of the Sino-India border stand-off. The title sponsorship is a significant part of the IPL's commercial revenue, half of which is shared equally by the franchises.
Vivo had won the IPL title sponsorship rights for five years from 2018 to 2022 for a reported sum of Rs 2,190 crore, approximately Rs 440 crore per annum.
Speaking to PTI, Patanjali spokesperson S K Tijarawala said that it was under consideration. "This is for Vocal For Local and making one Indian brand as global, this is the right platform. We are considering into that perspective," he said.
However, Tijarawala also added that the company is yet to take a final call on the issue. According to him, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is coming with the expression of interest on Monday and it has to submit its proposal by August 14.
Take a look at the social media feedback:
