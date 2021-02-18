From Chris Morris to Kyle Jamieson: Here are the top buys at IPL 2021 auction

All-rounders and foreign fast bowlers fetched the big bucks at this year's IPL players' auction where South Africa's Chris Morris clinched a record-breaking Rs 16.25 crore deal with Rajasthan Royals.

Morris became the most expensive buy in the IPL auction history with Rajasthan Royals shelling out big money for the all-rounder even as uncapped players such as Gowtham also hogged the limelight on Thursday.

New Zealand pacer Kyle Jamieson, who is known more for his performances in Test cricket, secured a massive Rs 15 crore deal from the Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Punjab Kings, who went into the auction with the maximum purse among eight teams, paid Rs 14 crore to rope in Australian pacer Jhye Richardson hoping he will plug the gap in their leaking bowling department.

Here are the top buys at IPL 2021 auction:

1. Christopher Morris - ₹16.25 crore (Rajasthan Royals)

2. Kyle Jamieson - ₹15 crore (Royal Challengers Bangalore)

3. Glenn Maxwell - ₹14.25 crore (Royal Challengers Bangalore)

4. Jhye Richardson - ₹14 crore (Punjab Kings)

5. Krishnappa Gowtham - ₹9.25 crore (Chennai Super Kings)

6. Riley Meredith - ₹8 crore (Punjab Kings)

7. Moeen Ali - ₹7 crore (Chennai Super Kings)

8. Shahrukh Khan - ₹5.25 (Punjab Kings)