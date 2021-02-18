From available slots to franchise purse, here is your complete guide to IPL 2021 Auction

A total of 292 cricketers are set to go under the hammer as the VIVO IPL 2021 Player Auction begins in Chennai today. A total of 164 Indian players, 125 overseas players and 3 players from Associate Nations will be up for grabs in the VIVO IPL 2021 Player Auction in Chennai.

The auction starts at 3 pm.

Here is your complete guide to IPL 2021 Auction:

1114 cricketers had initially registered for the auction and the final list was then pruned after the eight franchises submitted their shortlist of players.

Rs 2 crore is the highest reserve price for two Indian players – Harbhajan Singh and Kedar Jadhav – and eight overseas players – Glenn Maxwell, Steve Smith, Shakib Al Hasan, Moeen Ali, Sam Billings, Liam Plunkett, Jason Roy & Mark Wood.

Next is the list of 12 players with a base price of Rs 1.5 crore. Hanuma Vihari and Umesh Yadav are the two Indian players in the list of 11 cricketers with a base price of Rs 1 crore.