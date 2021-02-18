From available slots to franchise purse, here is your complete guide to IPL 2021 Auction

A total of 292 cricketers are set to go under the hammer as the VIVO IPL 2021 Player Auction begins in Chennai today. A total of 164 Indian players, 125 overseas players and 3 players from Associate Nations will be up for grabs in the VIVO IPL 2021 Player Auction in Chennai.
The auction starts at 3 pm.
Here is your complete guide to IPL 2021 Auction:
1114 cricketers had initially registered for the auction and the final list was then pruned after the eight franchises submitted their shortlist of players.
Rs 2 crore is the highest reserve price for two Indian players – Harbhajan Singh and Kedar Jadhav – and eight overseas players – Glenn Maxwell, Steve Smith, Shakib Al Hasan, Moeen Ali, Sam Billings, Liam Plunkett, Jason Roy & Mark Wood.
Next is the list of 12 players with a base price of Rs 1.5 crore. Hanuma Vihari and Umesh Yadav are the two Indian players in the list of 11 cricketers with a base price of Rs 1 crore.
61 slots across eight franchises are up for grabs.
Royal Challengers Bangalore has the maximum, 11 vacancies to fill with a purse of Rs 35.4 crore.
Sunrisers Hyderabad has only three slots available with Rs 10.75 crore in its kitty.
The highest purse available is with Anil Kumble coached 'Punjab Kings', formerly Kings XI Punjab, which has Rs 53.20 crore available for spending on nine spots.