Friendly fire? Netizens react to Prithvi Shaw's failed throw which hits Rohit Sharma

On Friday, Prithvi Shaw was called on as a substitute fielder to replace Navdeep Saini who complained of groin pain on the first day of the ongoing fourth and final Test match between India and Australia at the Gabba.
However, Shaw came under fire yet again but this time not for his poor show at the crease. Shaw attempted to return a throw at the stumps on the non-striker's end. The throw was misfired and instead of the stumps, the ball hit Rohit Sharma.
Rohit, who was caught off-guard, tried clutching the ball but ended up stinging his fingers.
As commentators termed it 'friendly fire', scores of netizens reacted to the incident and suggested Shaw is trying to make a place in the team.
Coming back to the ongoing 4th Test, Australia recorded 274 for 5 at stumps on the opening day at the Gabba. The hosts were reduced to 17 for 2 after opting to bat on a bouncy and batting wicket but recovered later, thanks mainly to Marnus Labuschagne's 108-run inning.
At stumps, captain Tim Paine and Cameron Green were batting on 38 and 28 respectively.
Labuschagne's 204-ball knock had nine boundaries. He was dropped on 37 by Ajinkya Rahane off the bowling of Navdeep Saini.
The Australians scored runs at a fair clip in the second session after they were 65 for 2 at lunch, with Labuschagne going great guns. The hosts added 89 runs from 27 overs and lost just one wicket in that session.
But India made a comeback in the final session, with debutant T Natarajan getting rid of Labuschagne and Matthew Wade (45) in the space of two overs after the duo had stitched 113 runs for the fourth wicket.
The other debutant Washington Sundar got rid of the dangerous Steve Smith (36) for his first Test wicket.
