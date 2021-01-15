Friendly fire? Netizens react to Prithvi Shaw's failed throw which hits Rohit Sharma

On Friday, Prithvi Shaw was called on as a substitute fielder to replace Navdeep Saini who complained of groin pain on the first day of the ongoing fourth and final Test match between India and Australia at the Gabba.

However, Shaw came under fire yet again but this time not for his poor show at the crease. Shaw attempted to return a throw at the stumps on the non-striker's end. The throw was misfired and instead of the stumps, the ball hit Rohit Sharma.

Rohit, who was caught off-guard, tried clutching the ball but ended up stinging his fingers.

As commentators termed it 'friendly fire', scores of netizens reacted to the incident and suggested Shaw is trying to make a place in the team.

Here are some of the reactions!