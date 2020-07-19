Franchises have begun preparations for IPL 2020 in UAE: Reports

The United Arab Emirates has emerged as the top contender to host India's training camp along with Ahmedabad and Dharamsala being the other options discussed at the BCCI Apex Council meeting.
With India's COVID-19 case load exceeding a million mark, UAE is favourite to host this edition of Indian Premier League which is scheduled to be held between end September and mid-November.
However, according to emerging reports, the IPL franchises have begun preparations for travel, logistics, accommodation and training camps.
Speaking to IANS, a franchise official stated, “You need to be smart and plan early. We have been given the required inputs and are planning accordingly. We have actually decided on the hotel we wish to stay at in Abu Dhabi and how exactly we will go through the process of flying in and going through the necessary quarantine period once in UAE. We will obviously need to brush up with the then health guidelines of the country.”
Another official revealed that franchises are looking for chartered planes to fly the team to the designation location for the IPL. "I think most teams, if not all, are already looking at hiring chartered planes. You never know if we will have regular flights operating by the end of August and most teams would wish to be in the UAE by the last week of August or at max the first week of September. So, in such a scenario, the best way is to hire chartered planes as we will all have around 35-40 people flying to UAE. The number of members obviously increases a bit when you are headed outside and have restrictions in movement in times like these," he said.
Indian cricketers, who have not played since March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, could well resume their training in Dubai, the likelihood of which will increase significantly if the UAE gets to host the cash-rich league.
The issue was discussed in the virtual Apex Council meeting on Friday but the final call will be taken by the IPL Governing Council.
Besides UAE, Sri Lanka has also offered to host the IPL. The UAE partially staged the tournament in 2014 due to the general elections in India.
The BCCI has zeroed in on September-early November window for the T20 extravaganza but for that, the ICC needs to announced the cancellation of the T20 World Cup, scheduled in Australia in October-November.
The announcement can come as early as next week when the ICC Board meets on Monday. The meeting was attended by BCCI secretary Jay Shah, whose tenure has reportedly ended.
