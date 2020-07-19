Franchises have begun preparations for IPL 2020 in UAE: Reports

The United Arab Emirates has emerged as the top contender to host India's training camp along with Ahmedabad and Dharamsala being the other options discussed at the BCCI Apex Council meeting.

With India's COVID-19 case load exceeding a million mark, UAE is favourite to host this edition of Indian Premier League which is scheduled to be held between end September and mid-November.

However, according to emerging reports, the IPL franchises have begun preparations for travel, logistics, accommodation and training camps.

Speaking to IANS, a franchise official stated, “You need to be smart and plan early. We have been given the required inputs and are planning accordingly. We have actually decided on the hotel we wish to stay at in Abu Dhabi and how exactly we will go through the process of flying in and going through the necessary quarantine period once in UAE. We will obviously need to brush up with the then health guidelines of the country.”