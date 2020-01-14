FPJ Web Poll: Should Virat Kohli play at Number 3 or Number 4?

India face Australia in a three-match ODI series starting from January 14, Tuesday. While both the teams are primed and ready to go, India faces one headache. Who will start as an opener along with Rohit Sharma? With vice-captain Rohit Sharma an automatic pick, the team management is left with a tough choice of selecting either Shikhar Dhawan or KL Rahul in the playing eleven.

India captain Virat Kohli on Monday hinted at dropping himself down the batting order to accommodate both Dhawan and Rahul in the playing XI against Australia in the first ODI in Mumbai.

He said, “Look, a guy in form is always good for the team. ...You obviously want to have the best players available and then chose from what the combination should be for the team. There might be a possibility that all three (Rohit, Shikhar and Rahul) might play. It will be interesting to see what balance we want to take in on the field.”

Asked if he would he be happy to bat lower down the order, Virat said, "Yeah, big possibility. I would be very happy to do so. Look I am not possessive about where I play. I am not insecure about where I bat.”

He added, “Being the captain of the team, it is my job to make sure that the next lot is also ready. A lot of the other people might not look at it that way, but your job as a captain is not only to look after the team right now, but also to prepare a team that you leave behind when you eventually pass it onto someone else.”

At the number three position for India in ODIs, Virat has been the best. He has scored 9509 runs at an average of 63.39 and a strike rate of 94.45. In 180 innings, he has scored 36 centuries.

Virat hasn’t played much at the number four position, but his stats are impressive at that position as well. He has played 38 innings and has scored 17521 runs at an average of 56.38 and a strike rate of 90.49. He has scored 7 centuries in that position.

What do you think?