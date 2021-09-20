FPJ Poll: 62% of cricket fans back KKR to win against RCB in today's IPL match

While Mumbai Indians was knocked out by MS Dhoni led Chennai Super Kings on day one of the second phase of Indian Premier League which began yesterday in UAE, today everyone's eyes will be on Virat Kohli as the skipper is set to play his first match for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) after announcing his departure as the franchise's captain at season end on Sunday.

On the other hand, KKR's Pat Cummins’ withdrawal from the tournament has also crippled them to some extent. But the fact that they had a decent run while playing in Abu Dhabi during the 2020 IPL would give them some sort of confidence. The Challengers, on the other hand, have faced some roadblocks.

Today, Kohli and company are scheduled to square off against Eoin Morgan's Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at Abu Dhabi's Sheikh Zayed Stadium. Talking about RCB's next opponents, the Kohli-led side will aim to record a famous double over the Knights in the 2021 season of the cash-rich league.

Free Press Journal conducted a poll on Twitter ahead of the match which will commence at 7:30 pm today. The poll was conducted to find out which of the two teams will win the battle on field today.

Poll results show that there are possibilities of Kolkata Knight Riders chances of winning more than Royal Challengers Bangalore. 62 % of cricket fans have voted for Eoin Morgan's KKR while 38% have voted in favour of the RCB.

Not to forget, former champion team KKR have recorded five wins at this venue last season. However, RCB bowlers had put up a bowling masterclass at the same venue by reducing KKR to 84/8 in IPL 2020. Virat Kohli will be making his 200th appearance for RCB tonight. Kohli's men are tipped to complete a famous double over KKR after upstaging Morgan's men in their previous meeting.

Kohli & Co. had managed to set up a massive 204-run total against KKR before wrapping up the contest in their favour by 38 runs. The deadly duo of Glenn Maxwell (78) and AB de Villiers (76*) had powered RCB to a match-winning total against KKR at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. Kyle Jamieson's three-wicket haul restricted KKR to 166-8 in the 20-over contest.

Published on: Monday, September 20, 2021, 07:07 PM IST