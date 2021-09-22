FPJ Poll: 58% of cricket fans want AB De Villiers to be the RCB captain after Virat Kohli

Mumbai: For many, it is sad news, especially for Virat Kohli fans in India and the IPL fans all around the world after Kohli announced that he no longer wants to be the captain of RCB after this season of UAE leg of IPL 2021. Notably, Kohli also said that he will be stepping down as team India's skipper in T20 Internationals claiming that he has carried the burden for many years alone and wants to focus on his batting. According to some reports, he might also lose his captaincy midway if he continues to struggle in upcoming IPL matches.

He has been called the 'run machine' for team India as well as while batting for RCB since cricket premier league began and has scored thousands of for the team. However, his performance has declined in the past 2-3 years in batting as well as as a captain.

Meanwhile, there have been talks of his replacement as to who will lead RCB after this season of the IPL or if Kohli decides to step down immediately.

The poll undertaken by Free Press Journal on Twitter indicates that the experienced South African batsman AB de Villiers should lead the team with 58% of people voting in his favour as the next captain. While 22% have said that Kohli should continue, whereas, 20% of people have given their votes to Australian batter Glenn Maxwell.

The 360 degree batsman, Devilliers holds the record of 2nd most sixes hit in the history of IPL (245) right behind Chris Gayle (357). With a total of 5056 runs, he has a batting average of 40.44 with a strike rate over 150 (152.33) in IPL.

Virat Kohli is ranked No. 2 in the world in terms of ODI rankings while No. 4 in T20 rankings.

AB de Villers has led South Africa in all three formats during his time and holds good experience as a captain, he has many times performed well under pressure and led RCB to victory on several occasions.

Published on: Wednesday, September 22, 2021, 05:15 PM IST