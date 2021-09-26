FPJ Poll: 55% of cricket fans back KKR to win against CSK in today's IPL match

After clinching win against Mumbai Indians on day one of the second UAE leg on September 19, the Chennai Super Kings today locked horns with Kolkata Knight Riders at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. The Knight Riders, led by Eoin Morgan, have started the UAE leg of the event on a thunderous note.

The KKR men defeated the Royal Challengers Bangalore and the Mumbai Indians in Abu Dhabi to enter the top four. Going into the next game, KKR can take heart from the fact that they beat the MS Dhoni-led Super Kings last year when they faced each other at the same venue.

CSK, on the other hand, is high on confidence as well. They have beaten the Challengers and Mumbai to climb the top of the points table. Another win will almost take them into the playoffs. In their previous meeting, CSK defeated the Knight Riders by 18 runs after posting 220 for three on the board.

Given the kind of form Kolkata Knight Riders are in, it isn’t going to be easy for CSK to beat them. They have found a true gem in Venkatesh Iyer. Kolkata Knight Riders won their last two games and Iyer played a classic role with the bat in both games.

Free Press Journal conducted a poll on Twitter which was conducted to find out which of the two teams will win the battle on field today.

Poll results show that there are more possibilities of Kolkata Knight Riders winning the game against Chennai Superkings as 55% of cricket fans have voted for Eoin Motgan led KKR while only 44% have voted in favor of CSK.

KKR bundled out RCB for just 92 runs in their first game of the second leg, before restricting MI to 156 runs in the second game. Lockie Ferguson and Prasidh Krishna both have picked wickets consistently and put their team on top.

Published on: Sunday, September 26, 2021, 05:02 PM IST