FPJ Fast Facts: IPL 2020 final to be played on Nov 10, Chinese sponsors to stay; here is what we know so far

In the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak in India, the Indian Premier League (IPL) has been shifted to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and the matches will be played in Dubai, Sharjah and Abu Dhabi from September 19 to November 10.

The Indian Premier League Governing Council (IPL GC) met via video-conference on Sunday to decide on the issues concerning the VIVO IPL 2020 edition.

Here are the key takeaways:

1. The league will begin from September 19 and the final will be played on November 10. The 53-day tournament will witness 10-afternoon matches starting at 3:30 PM while the evening matches will start at 7:30 PM.

2. Each team can carry a maximum of 24 cricketers. However, any number of COVID-19 replacements are allowed.

3. IPL's title sponsor - VIVO (a Chinese brand) - will stay. "All I can say is that all our sponsors are with us. Hopefully, you can read between the lines," an IPL GC member told PTI on conditions of anonymity. It had become a bone of contention after the Galwan Valley clash between the Indian Army and the Chinese troops. Reportedly, VIVO pays Rs 440 crore per year as a title sponsor and the five-year deal ends in 2022.

4. The IPL's governing council also confirmed that Women's IPL will also go on floors and four teams would be participating in it. It will be held from November 1 to 10.

5. The governing council meeting discussed the quarantine measures along with the standard operating procedures (SOP), bio bubble training facilities, stay and travel of the players.

6. Another meeting will be held to discuss the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for all the franchises that need to be followed in the IPL.