FPJ Fast Facts: From balcony claims to uncle's attack - what we know about Raina quitting IPL

So, here's all we know about quitting the IPL 2020:

Raina pulled out of the Indian Premier League citing "personal reasons", the franchise said on Saturday even as it emerged that a second player in the team has tested positive for COVID-19.

Ever since Raina returned to India from the UAE after opting out of IPL, several reasons are being cited and rumours doing the rounds. One of the reasons being cited is that he returned because of his children while a few suggested that his uncle was killed in Punjab.

However, sources on Sunday told IANS that the reason was more "stupid". "It was a stupid reason, nothing much. He was not happy with the room given to him. It all started when he came to the UAE, along with the team. Other CSK members tried to convince him but he didn't listen to anybody," sources in the UAE said.

Meanwhile, N. Srinivasan, Chief of India Cements which owns CSK, has also made some shocking revelations. He was quoted as saying by Outlook that Raina found the rules of the bio-bubble claustrophobic and wanted a room with a balcony like CSK captain MS Dhoni had. Srinivasan also said Raina's sudden exit left the team in a bit of shock but skipper Dhoni "was in complete control of the situation."

Raina, on Tuesday revealed how his uncle was brutally killed in Punjab and demanded a thorough probe into the violent attack. Raina also said that his cousin died after battling for life for days.

Taking to Twitter, Raina wrote: “What happened to my family is (sic) Punjab was beyond horrible. My uncle was slaughtered to death, my bua & both my cousins had sever (sic) injuries. Unfortunately my cousin also passed away last night after battling for life for days. My bua (aunt) is still very very critical & is on life support.”