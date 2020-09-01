FPJ Fast Facts: From balcony claims to uncle's attack - what we know about Raina quitting IPL

On August 15, Suresh Raina announced his retirement from international cricket.
His retirement came shortly after India's most successful captain, and his Chennai Super Kings teammate Mahendra Singh Dhoni called it quits on the same day.
Both Thala and Chinna Thala were set to play for CSK in the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League which will start from September 19 in the United Arab Emirates.
But, soon after CSK landed in UAE, 12 of their members - players and staff - tested positive for the deadly coronavirus.
On the same day, much to CSK's dismay, Raina decided to leave UAE and quit the IPL 2020.
So, here's all we know about quitting the IPL 2020:
Raina pulled out of the Indian Premier League citing "personal reasons", the franchise said on Saturday even as it emerged that a second player in the team has tested positive for COVID-19.
Ever since Raina returned to India from the UAE after opting out of IPL, several reasons are being cited and rumours doing the rounds. One of the reasons being cited is that he returned because of his children while a few suggested that his uncle was killed in Punjab.
However, sources on Sunday told IANS that the reason was more "stupid". "It was a stupid reason, nothing much. He was not happy with the room given to him. It all started when he came to the UAE, along with the team. Other CSK members tried to convince him but he didn't listen to anybody," sources in the UAE said.
Meanwhile, N. Srinivasan, Chief of India Cements which owns CSK, has also made some shocking revelations. He was quoted as saying by Outlook that Raina found the rules of the bio-bubble claustrophobic and wanted a room with a balcony like CSK captain MS Dhoni had. Srinivasan also said Raina's sudden exit left the team in a bit of shock but skipper Dhoni "was in complete control of the situation."
Raina, on Tuesday revealed how his uncle was brutally killed in Punjab and demanded a thorough probe into the violent attack. Raina also said that his cousin died after battling for life for days.
Taking to Twitter, Raina wrote: “What happened to my family is (sic) Punjab was beyond horrible. My uncle was slaughtered to death, my bua & both my cousins had sever (sic) injuries. Unfortunately my cousin also passed away last night after battling for life for days. My bua (aunt) is still very very critical & is on life support.”
Raina's relatives were attacked on the night intervening August 19 and 20 in Thariyal village in Punjab's Pathankot district. "Till date we don't know what exactly had happened that night & who did this. I request @PunjabPoliceInd to look into this matter. We at least deserve to know who did this heinous act to them. Those criminals should not be spared to commit more crimes. @capt_amarinder @CMOPb," he added, tagging Punjab Captain Amarinder Singh.
