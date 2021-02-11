FPJ Explains: What is the controversy over Wasim Jaffer's tenure as Uttarakhand coach?

Controversy has erupted over former India cricketer Wasim Jaffer's exit as the Uttarakhand coach. The 42-year-old, who played 31 Tests for India and is a celebrated name in domestic cricket had been appointed as the head coach of the state team in June 2020. He had signed a one-year contract with the Cricket Association of Uttarakhand (CAU).

Earlier this week, on Tuesday Jaffer stepped down alleging that there was a lot of interference from the selection committee and CAU secretary Mahim Verma when it came to team selection. Contending that he had turned down various coaching roles, Jaffer said that changes were made to the team without keeping him in the loop and there were "many roadblocks".

"Towards the end, they selected the team for Vijay Hazare Trophy and I was not kept in the loop. They changed the captain, 11 players were changed, if things have to go down like this, then how can one work? I am not saying that I will select the team, but if you do not take my recommendation then what is the point of me being there," he was quoted as wondering.

The controversy however stems from the fact that officials from the Cricket Association of Uttarakhand have alleged that Jaffer favoured certain players. The counter-allegation is that it was the former head coach who had tried to influence the selections. According to the CAU, he had tried to force selections in the state team for the T20 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy on the basis of religion.

And while Jaffer has repeatedly refuted the allegations, dubbing the communal angle as being "very, very sad", the social media buzz refuses to die down.