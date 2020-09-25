FPJ Explains: What exactly did Sunil Gavaskar say about Anushka Sharma and why it's sexist?

The legendary Sunil Gavaskar on Friday found himself in the midst of a controversy for making an unsavoury comment against Virat Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma after the Indian captain's forgettable outing in the IPL.
After dropping two catches, Kohli, undoubtedly one of the best when it comes to chases, failed with the bat, managing just a run off five balls against Kings XI Punjab, on Thursday night.
In the commentary box, Gavaskar came up with a comment involving Kohli's actor wife Anushka.
Gavaskar reportedly said, “Inhone lockdown me to bas Anushka ki gendon ki practice ki hain". (Virat Kohli has only trained against Anushka’s balls during the lockdown)
The remark was in bad taste and did not go down well with the RCB skipper's fans, with some of them urging the BCCI to remove Gavaskar from the commentary panel.
Meanwhile, there were some who spoke in his defence and pointed out that his ‘joke’ was in reference to the friendly match the couple played outside their Mumbai residence amid lockdown.
Here’s why Gavaskar’s statement will never age well. For starters, it stinks of sexism, something Anushka has been battling all along while she cheered for her man from the stands at the pavilion.
The fact that Gavaskar even ‘jokingly’ made fun of Virat dropping crucial catches by stating that he trained only against Anushka’s bowling, shows that –women are to be blamed for a man’s lackadaisical performance in any field.
Perhaps he could have simply commented on Virat’s poor performance and not drag Anushka or the couple’s time spent together during the lockdown/training period.
Over the years, on quite a few instances, the Bollywood actress has been blamed whenever the now 31-year-old Kohli under-performed on the cricket field.
The Indian batting mainstay had a forgettable outing at the Dubai International Stadium.
Kohli dropped his KXIP counterpart KL Rahul twice -- once in the 17th over at deep square-leg when he was batting on 83 and then again in the 18th over when he was on 89.
The KXIP skipper then went on to shatter a few records on the way to a 69-ball 132 -- the highest scored by an Indian in an IPL game.
With PTI inputs
