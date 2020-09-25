FPJ Explains: What exactly did Sunil Gavaskar say about Anushka Sharma and why it's sexist?

The remark was in bad taste and did not go down well with the RCB skipper's fans, with some of them urging the BCCI to remove Gavaskar from the commentary panel.

Meanwhile, there were some who spoke in his defence and pointed out that his ‘joke’ was in reference to the friendly match the couple played outside their Mumbai residence amid lockdown.

Here’s why Gavaskar’s statement will never age well. For starters, it stinks of sexism, something Anushka has been battling all along while she cheered for her man from the stands at the pavilion.

The fact that Gavaskar even ‘jokingly’ made fun of Virat dropping crucial catches by stating that he trained only against Anushka’s bowling, shows that –women are to be blamed for a man’s lackadaisical performance in any field.

Perhaps he could have simply commented on Virat’s poor performance and not drag Anushka or the couple’s time spent together during the lockdown/training period.