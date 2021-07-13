FPJ archives: When Yashpal Sharma's brilliant 61 against England set India's date with West Indies in 1983 WC final

New Delhi, July 13 (PTI): "I shared a strange relationship with Malcolm Marshall. The moment I would come in, he would at least hit me twice on the chest," the late Yashpal Sharma would narrate with a straight face while sipping tea at the Feroz Shah Kotla ground.

On Tuesday, as Indian cricket lost one of its gutsiest soldiers to a massive cardiac arrest, one couldn't help but remember what a nice easy-going person Yashpal was, someone who was great at having a laugh or two even if it was at his own expense.

Yashpal was like that bridge between India being a horrible ODI outfit (he was part of the 1979 World Cup where they even lost to Sri Lanka) to their transformation into world champions and the ODI revolution that happened after that in the country.

He didn't have Sunil Gavaskar's class, Dilip Vengsarkar's flair or Gundappa Viswanath's elegance but anyone who knew "Yash paaji" would vouch that he was guts personified.

Born in Ludhiana, Yashpal was one of those quintessential domestic workhorses who rose up the ranks right from his days as a school boy cricketer (National Schools) when he scored 260.

He was Punjab batting's superstar in 1970s, a wicket that Delhi or Mumbai were always desperate to get.

The 173 in the Duleep Trophy final for North Zone against South Zone, which had Erapalli Prasanna, BS Chadrasekhar and S Venkataraghavan. brought him into national reckoning.

A batting average of close to 34 in 37 Tests, with two hundreds, and less than 30 in 42 ODIs perhaps won't give an idea about the impact he had between 1980 to 1983, his golden years as an automatic choice in middle order.

During numerous interactions with Yashpal on the sidelines of domestic games, his pride of standing up to Marshall's barrage of bouncers and 145 plus inswingers stood out.

"You know I scored that 63 at Sabina Park Test in 1983 (just before World Cup) and was last out, I came back to dressing room, opened my T-shirt and there were Malcolm ka pyaar ka nishaani (the hits he endured from Marshall's short balls). They were all great bowlers but Malcolm was special. He was scary," he would recollect.