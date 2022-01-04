Four Zimbabwe cricketers part of squad for Under-19 World Cup test positive for Covid-19

Four Zimbabwe youth cricketers, who are part of the country's squad for the ICC Under-19 Men's World Cup 2022 in the West Indies commencing on January 14, have tested positive for Covid-19.

The four took part in a four-match youth one-day series against the Ireland Under-19 side in Barbados that ended on January 2.

They are self-isolating and will be re-tested before they can join the rest of the squad in St Kitts and Nevis where the team will face Canada and Bangladesh in the official warm-up matches scheduled for January 9 and 11 at Basseterre before the Under-19 World Cup proper gets underway.

Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) said in a statement late on Monday that, “Zimbabwe Cricket can confirm four players who are part of the Zimbabwe Under-19 squad for the ICC Under-19 Men's Cricket World Cup 2022 in the West Indies have tested positive for COVID-19 following PCR tests administered this Monday morning . They are well and asymptomatic.”

Zimbabwe are in Group C along with Afghanistan, Pakistan and Papua New Guinea.

They will open their campaign against Afghanistan at the Diego Martin Sporting Complex in Trinidad and Tobago on January 16, before they take on Papua New Guinea at the same venue on January 20.

In their last group fixture, Zimbabwe will face Pakistan at the Queens Park Oval, also in Trinidad and Tobago, on January 22.

The tournament format will see the top two teams from each of the four groups advance to the Super League, while the remaining teams feature in the Plate competition.

