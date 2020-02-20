Former T20I captain Mithali Raj believes Australia has advantage over India in T20 World cup opener

Dubai: Ahead of the Women's T20 Cup opening match between India and Australia, Mithali Raj has said that Australia would go in as favourites due to their record in the shortest format.

"Both teams have exciting players, particularly in the batting units, and it will be a case of whoever can score the runs that their country needs on the day. Australia go in as favourites, but India will be no pushover. They have some very talented players and I think it will be a very close, high-scoring game," International Cricket Council (ICC) quoted Raj as saying.

"I do think Australia has the advantage because of their T20 record and have a slightly better chance of winning the first game against India but no matter what, it's going to be a very exciting way to open the tournament," she added.