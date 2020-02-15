Former Pak cricketer Shahid Afridi blessed with fifth daughter, shares 'good news' with fans

Former Pakistani cricketer Shahid Afridi is now the father of five daughters.
The former all-rounder took to Twitter to share the "good news" with his fans. Afridi tweeted a picture where he along with his four daughters are seen with the new-born baby.
"The Almighty's infinite blessings & mercy are upon me...already having been granted 4 wonderful daughters I have now been blessed with a 5th, Alhamdulillah. Sharing this good news with my well-wishers... #FourbecomeFive," tweeted Afridi.
The news was followed by his Afridi's fans congratulating the former cricketer.
Afridi was the world record holder for the fastest ODI century in 37 deliveries. For his aggressive batting style, Afridi was popularily known as Boom Boom - nickname given by none other than Ravi Shastri.
Apart from his batting, Afridi believed he was a better bowler. He has 48 and over 350 wickets in Tests and ODIs, whereas in T20Is, he stands second with 98 wickets in 99 matches. Afridi also holds the record for most Player of the Match award in T20Is.
Afridi retired from Test cricket in 2010, ODIs in 2015 and T20I in 2017.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)