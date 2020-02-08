Former Pak captain hails MS Dhoni for changing face of Indian cricket

Karachi: Former Pakistan skipper Moin Khan believes it was MS Dhoni who changed the face of Indian cricket and saw through what Saurav Ganguly had started.

"I credit Mahindra Singh Dhoni for changing the face of Indian cricket. He really turned them around and saw through what Saurav Ganguly had started. That is why India is producing so many quality players and they have strong bench strength," Moin said on Gsports show on GTV News channel.

Dhoni, who made his debut against Bangladesh under Ganguly's captaincy in 2004, has turned up for the country till now in 350 ODIs, 90 Tests and 98 T20Is while affecting a staggering 829 dismissals behind the stumps.