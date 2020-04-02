Former New Zealand batsman Daniel Flynn hangs his boots from all forms of cricket at 34

Former New Zealand batsman Daniel Flynn on Thursday called time on his 16-year-long career for the Black Caps and Northern Districts.

The 34-year-old southpaw's international career spanned a little over 5 years, playing 24 Test, 20 ODIs and five T20s.

Flynn collectively has 1325 runs under his belt including six half-centuries.

Flynn's career highlight has been his 118-ball 29 in the second innings of his debut Test a Lord's, batting almost three hours to help New Zealand salvage a draw.

His last international appearance came in July 2013 in a Test match against South Africa.

While in his first-class career, Flynn

135 matches and scored 7815 runs at an average of 35.04, including 21 centuries.

"Representing your country is the ultimate for any cricketer; it's what you dream of as a kid, so to have achieved it is something I look back on with immense satisfaction," Flynn was quoted as saying by Stuff. "The people I've played alongside throughout my career stand out for me; they're not just good cricketers, but good people, who I've learned plenty from both on and off the field.

"Winning trophies for Northern Districts alongside these guys was always special, and those are memories that I will never forget."