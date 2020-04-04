Former KKR skipper Gautam Gambhir 'won over' by Royal Challengers Bangalore's acknowledgement tweet

Former Kolkata Knight Riders captain Gautam Gambhir had donated his two-year's salary to PM-CARES fund to the lead India's fight against the deadly pandemic coronavirus which has claimed over 55,000 lives worldwide.
Gambhir's effort were widely recognised and appreciated by his fans across the country, and even his former rival team Royal Challengers Bangalore, whom he 'hated' losing against, had acknowledged Gambhir's support.
"I hated losing to you guys, but today you have won me over by this acknowledgement. Thanks a lot," Gambhir tweeted.
Gambhir had earlier released Rs 1 crore from his MPLAD (Members of Parliament Local Area Development) fund to the PM CARES fund.
The coronavirus toll rose to six on Friday in New Delhi with two new deaths in the last 24 hours. A total of 72 deaths have occurred due to the virus in the country and the number of infections reported have crossed 2500. Worldwide, the number of infections have crossed one million and over 55,000 lives have been lost.
The country is currently under a three-week lockdown that was declared on March 24 until April 15. On Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked Indians to acknowledge those at the forefront of the fight by lighting lamps, torches and candles at 9 PM for 9 minutes on Sunday.
