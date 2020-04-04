Former KKR skipper Gautam Gambhir 'won over' by Royal Challengers Bangalore's acknowledgement tweet

Former Kolkata Knight Riders captain Gautam Gambhir had donated his two-year's salary to PM-CARES fund to the lead India's fight against the deadly pandemic coronavirus which has claimed over 55,000 lives worldwide.

Gambhir's effort were widely recognised and appreciated by his fans across the country, and even his former rival team Royal Challengers Bangalore, whom he 'hated' losing against, had acknowledged Gambhir's support.

"I hated losing to you guys, but today you have won me over by this acknowledgement. Thanks a lot," Gambhir tweeted.