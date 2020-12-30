Former Indian cricketer Laxman Sivaramakrishnan joins BJP in Chennai ahead of Tamil Nadu Assembly elections

On Wednesday, former Indian cricketer Laxman Sivaramakrishnan joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Chennai. Sivaramakrishnan joined the political party in presence of CT Ravi, BJP national secretary in-charge of Tamil Nadu and L Murugan, the president of Tamil Nadu BJP. Sivaramakrishnan has joined the political side ahead of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections that are slated to be held next year.

Sivaramakrishnan made his Test debut against West Indies at the age of 17. The cricketer claimed 26 wickets in 9 Test matches, and 15 wickets in ODI matches. In 1987, the cricketer called retirement on his career and turned to commentary.