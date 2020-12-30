Former Indian cricketer Laxman Sivaramakrishnan joins BJP in Chennai ahead of Tamil Nadu Assembly elections

On Wednesday, former Indian cricketer Laxman Sivaramakrishnan joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Chennai. Sivaramakrishnan joined the political party in presence of CT Ravi, BJP national secretary in-charge of Tamil Nadu and L Murugan, the president of Tamil Nadu BJP. Sivaramakrishnan has joined the political side ahead of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections that are slated to be held next year.
Sivaramakrishnan made his Test debut against West Indies at the age of 17. The cricketer claimed 26 wickets in 9 Test matches, and 15 wickets in ODI matches. In 1987, the cricketer called retirement on his career and turned to commentary.
The former leggie's career as a commentator lasted for 20 years during which he was also a spin bowling coach at the National Cricket Academy besides being part of the ICC’s Cricket Committee.
Earlier, megastar Rajinikanth announced that he will not be entering politics, citing health reasons.
Rajini was earlier expected to launch a political party in January 2021. The megastar's political advisor Tamilaruvi Manian had said their party would fight on all 234 seats in the next Assembly elections.
