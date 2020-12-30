Former India skipper Azharuddin escapes car accident in Rajasthan

Indian cricketer-turned-politician Mohammed Azharuddin narrowly escaped a car accident in Rajasthan's Soorwal on Wednesday morning. According to the former skipper's personal assistant, Azharuddin escaped unhurt, ANI reported.

According to another report on ABP, the accident took place on the Lalsot-Kota highway. The frontal area of the car was damaged but Azharuddin managed to escape without sustaining any injury. As per the report, Azharuddin was returning to Ranthambor with his family and was taken to his hotel in another car.