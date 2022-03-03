e-Paper Get App
Advertisement

Cricket

Updated on: Thursday, March 03, 2022, 10:20 AM IST

Former India cricketer Abey Kuruvilla to be appointed as BCCI's General Manager Operations: Sources

FPJ Web Desk
Abey Kuruvilla | Photo: Twitter

Abey Kuruvilla | Photo: Twitter

Advertisement

Former India bowler Abey Kuruvilla has been appointed the General Manager of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), according to a report by The Hindu.

The appointment has come a few weeks after his tenure as the national selection committee member got over.

The position of the BCCI GM was vacant after Dhiraj Malhotra quit a few months ago.

The 53-year-old Kuruvilla has represented India in 10 Tests.

ALSO READ

Shooting glory for India: Esha Singh, Shri Nivetha, Ruchira Vinerkar win gold in women's 10m air... Shooting glory for India: Esha Singh, Shri Nivetha, Ruchira Vinerkar win gold in women's 10m air...

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Thursday, March 03, 2022, 10:21 AM IST
Advertisement