Former India cricketer Abey Kuruvilla to be appointed as BCCI's General Manager Operations: Sources

Former India bowler Abey Kuruvilla has been appointed the General Manager of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), according to a report by The Hindu.

The appointment has come a few weeks after his tenure as the national selection committee member got over.

The position of the BCCI GM was vacant after Dhiraj Malhotra quit a few months ago.

The 53-year-old Kuruvilla has represented India in 10 Tests.

Published on: Thursday, March 03, 2022, 10:21 AM IST