Former England skipper Michael Vaughan praises Suryakumar Yadav's batting against spinners

Former England skipper Michael Vaughan showered praise on Mumbai Indians top-order batsman Suryakumar Yadav who is in top form in the ongoing 13th edition of the Indian Premier League.

Vaughan said Suryakumar is as good a player of spin bowling as anybody in the world right now.

In the first IPL qualifier game against Delhi Capitals on Thursday, Suryakumar smashed his 12th overall half-century of the tournament. It was Suryakumar who helped Mumbai jock a good amount of runs after skipper Rohit Sharma was dismissed for a golden duck.

Vaughan was left impressed with Suryakumar's batting skills against spin bowling.

"Suryakumar Yadav is as good a player of Spin as anybody in the world right now ... #IPL2020," Vaughan tweeted.