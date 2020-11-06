Former England skipper Michael Vaughan praises Suryakumar Yadav's batting against spinners

Former England skipper Michael Vaughan showered praise on Mumbai Indians top-order batsman Suryakumar Yadav who is in top form in the ongoing 13th edition of the Indian Premier League.
Vaughan said Suryakumar is as good a player of spin bowling as anybody in the world right now.
In the first IPL qualifier game against Delhi Capitals on Thursday, Suryakumar smashed his 12th overall half-century of the tournament. It was Suryakumar who helped Mumbai jock a good amount of runs after skipper Rohit Sharma was dismissed for a golden duck.
Vaughan was left impressed with Suryakumar's batting skills against spin bowling.
"Suryakumar Yadav is as good a player of Spin as anybody in the world right now ... #IPL2020," Vaughan tweeted.
In the match, pacer Jasprit Bumrah took four crucial wickets as Mumbai Indians defeated Delhi Capitals by 57 runs at the Dubai International Stadium. With this win, Mumbai Indians progressed to the finals of the tournament while Delhi will face the winner of Royal Challengers Bangalore and Sunrisers Hyderabad eliminator clash.
