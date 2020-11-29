Former England cricketer Monty Panesar expresses solidarity with farmers; British MP, Canadian minister also tweet support

Former England cricketer Monty Panesar on Saturday spoke out against India's new farm laws as hundreds of thousands of farmers gather in and near Delhi as part of a massive agitation.

Thousands of farmers have gathered at Delhi's border points and at the city's Burari grounds to hold protests against the Centre's new farm laws.

Monty, whose real name is Mudhsuden Singh Panesar, came out in farmers' support and tweeted, "What happens if the buyer says the contract cannot be fulfilled because the quality of crop is not what was agreed , what protection does the farmer have then? There is no mention of fixing a price??!!"

"Farmers protesting against the Centre's three farm laws have expressed apprehension that the laws would pave a way for the dismantling of the minimum support price system, leaving them at the "mercy" of big corporates," he said in a series of tweets, tagging Prime Minister Narendra Modi and using hashtags #kissanprotest #kissanektazindabad.