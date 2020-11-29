Former England cricketer Monty Panesar expresses solidarity with farmers; British MP, Canadian minister also tweet support

Former England cricketer Monty Panesar on Saturday spoke out against India's new farm laws as hundreds of thousands of farmers gather in and near Delhi as part of a massive agitation.
Thousands of farmers have gathered at Delhi's border points and at the city's Burari grounds to hold protests against the Centre's new farm laws.
Monty, whose real name is Mudhsuden Singh Panesar, came out in farmers' support and tweeted, "What happens if the buyer says the contract cannot be fulfilled because the quality of crop is not what was agreed , what protection does the farmer have then? There is no mention of fixing a price??!!"
"Farmers protesting against the Centre's three farm laws have expressed apprehension that the laws would pave a way for the dismantling of the minimum support price system, leaving them at the "mercy" of big corporates," he said in a series of tweets, tagging Prime Minister Narendra Modi and using hashtags #kissanprotest #kissanektazindabad.
"The three farm-related Bills, which are set to become law after being passed in Parliament. The one on essential commodities removes all cereals, pulses, oilseeds, and onion from trade restrictions and price control this will ultimately benefit only the middlemen and traders," Panesar added.
"Farmers want the government to either withdraw the three legislations or guarantee them the minimum support price (MSP) for their crops by introducing a new law. THEREFORE 1,OOO's of FARMERS ARE MARCHING TOWARDS DELHI," he further said.
Panesar, whose parents are Indian, played 50 Tests and 26 ODIs for English cricket team.
On September 27, President Ram Nath Kovind gave assent to the three farm bills -- The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020; The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020; and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill 2020.
Punjabi diaspora in various countries, mainly in Canda and the UK, have expressed support for the farmers protests and condemned police high handedness against protesters,
Expressing solidarity with the farmers, Canadian Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan said the reports of peaceful protesters being brutalized were very troubling.
"Many of my constituents have family there and are worried about the safety of their loved ones. Healthy democracies allow peaceful protest. I urge those involved to uphold this fundamental right," he tweeted on Sunday.
British Labout MP Preet Kaurt Gill also tweeted on Saturday, "Shocking scenes from Delhi. Farmers are peacefully protesting over controversial bills that will impact their livelihoods. Water cannons, and tear gas, are being used to silence them."