Former England captain Kevin Pietersen proposes domestic franchise First Class competition following dismal Ashes show

Former captain Kevin Pietersen has called for a franchise competition at the First Class level after England's Ashes debacle. The Joe Root-led team were humbled 4-0 by Australia to claim the urn.

"It would be a marketable, exciting competition, which would drive improvement in the standard and get people back through the gates for long-form cricket," wrote Pietersen in his column for Betway.

"I see it as an eight-team round-robin league in the middle of the summer."

The English County competition has received a lot of criticism following England's dismal show in Tests. Before their loss to Australia, England had lost to New Zealand at home, India away from home and are 1-2 down against the Indians at home, with the one-off final Test to be played in 2022.

"The county system doesn’t necessarily need to change. It can be the feeder system below this competition, where players are developed until they’re ready to step up," Pietersen further wrote.

"I can promise you that the current England team and lots of the best youngsters in the system still see Test cricket, in particular Ashes cricket, as the pinnacle. But the world’s best players are involved in the IPL, the PSL, the Big Bash, The Hundred, and so on, so it’s no good denying them the chance to make their millions anymore, as I was back in the day."

"We need to produce lucrative, high-quality, interesting competitions that reward and improve the best players. This could be one."

England's next Test assignment is against West Indies in March.

Published on: Monday, January 17, 2022, 06:49 PM IST