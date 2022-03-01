Former cricketers, fans 'disappointed' as Virat Kohli's 100th Test won't have crowds; 'Allow crowd in Mohali' trends on Twitter

Ex-cricketers and fans are disappointed as former India skipper Virat Kohli's 100th Test match to be played against Sri Lanka at the PCA IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali starting March 4 is going to be without the spectators.

Sunil Gavaskar said the BCCI's decision of not allowing fans for Virat's 100th Test match was disappointing. "Any game that you play, you want the crowd to be there. India has played without any crowds in recent times. Any performer, be it an actor, be it a cricketer, wants to play in front of the crowd. The 100th Test is very very special. Disappointing that there is going to be no crowd, but I think the decision has been taken in the greater interest. The cases have increased in and around Mohali, where the match is going to be played," Sunil Gavaskar told Sports Today.

Sri Lanka cricketer Dimuth Karunaratne also said he was disappointed to note that there will be no spectators. "4 March,Very special day for SL Cricket our 300th Test Match.Happy & Privileged to be a part of it all.Heard it’s gonna be @imVkohli 💯as well. Disappointed to note there will be no Indian fans permitted at Mohali.!Looking forward to Bangalore and the Indian Fans who Love Cricket," he tweeted.

Twitter users were also up in arms after the BCCI's decision.

"Virat Kohli is one of most loved Indian cricketer. Crowd should've been allowed in his 100th Test, especially when major part of the series was played with fans. He deserved atmosphere of fans in the stands in this big game," said a Twitter user.

"Virat Kohli has revived Test Cricket globally. His 100th Test match should be celebrated by his fans. It's still not too late @BCCI you can still allow crowds for the 1st test match at Mohali & fans will surely come to watch," said another Twitter user.

Meanwhile, #AllowCrowdinMohali and #AllowCrowdFor100thTestOfKohli also began trending on Twitter.

Check out the reactions below:

Published on: Tuesday, March 01, 2022, 07:14 PM IST