Former Australian skipper Ricky Ponting reveals his favourite memorabilia

Earlier this year, Ponting along with many other cricketing legends like Sachin Tendulkar, Brian Lara and many more took part in the Bushfire cricket bash -- a charity event to raise funds for the Australian bushfire victims.

The match profits went to the Australian Red Cross Disaster Relief and Recovery Fund.

Ponting hung up his boots with 27,486 international runs for Australia while leading the country in all three formats.

No Australian has scored more international centuries than the former skipper.

Ponting also led Australia to two World Cup victories in 2003 and 2007.

He played his last Test in 2012. He is the second-highest run-getter in the history of the longest format of the game after finishing his career with 13,378 runs in Test cricket.

The former Australia skipper is currently the coach of Indian Premier League franchise Delhi Capitals.

However, the 13th edition of the IPL has been put on hold due to the deadly pandemic coronavirus. The fate of this years IPL will only be revealed when the 21-day lockdown in India ends on April 15.