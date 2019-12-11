Former Australian skipper Ricky Ponting makes his debut on Twitter

Former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting on Wednesday finally joined social media platform Twitter. He posted a picture with his son to mark his debut post on Twitter.
In the post, Ponting can be seen with his son enjoying a training session.
"A day of firsts; finally on social media and the first net with my son Fletcher," Ponting tweeted.
So far, Ponting's account has 13.3K followers on the microblogging site.
44-year-old Ponting is currently the coach of the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Delhi Capitals. Capitals also welcomed their head coach on the platform with a tweet.
"Welcome to Twitter, @RickyPonting! Can't wait to see you back in #DC colours for #IPL2020 #ThisIsNewDelhi #DelhiCapitals," Delhi Capitals replied to Ponting's tweet.
Ponting scored 27,486 runs for Australia in his international career and also led his country in all three formats. No Australian has scored more international centuries than the former skipper.
Ponting also led Australia to two World Cup victories in 2003 and 2007. He retired from all forms of cricket in 2012.
