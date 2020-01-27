Former Australia skipper Steve Waugh returns to Eden Gardens, this time as photographer

Former Australia skipper Steve Waugh turned photographer at Eden Gardens on Monday and took everybody by surprise as he added gloss to the Bengal-Delhi Ranji Trophy game in the state capital.

Waugh is currently writing a book "Spirit of Cricket", dropped in during the first session of the first day's play and was seen taking photos of the iconic Eden where he had enjoyed a World Cup triumph in 1987.

Eden Gardens, known as the Mecca of Indian cricket, was the venue of the memorable Test in 2001 when Australia lost to India after V.V.S Laxman and Rahul Dravid's epic stand after following on.