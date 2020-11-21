Former Aussie Test captain Allan Border wants Virat Kohli's baby to be born in Australia; here's why

With the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League concluded, the Men in Blue are now in Australia for the upcoming tour which consists of 3 ODIs and as many T20Is, followed by 4 Tests.

Indian skipper Virat Kohli will only be available for the first Test after which he will leave to be with his wife Anushka Sharma who is due for delivery in January.

However, former Australia Test captain Allan Border jokingly said he hoped Kohli has his baby in Australia. That can allow them to claim the 'offspring as Australian'.

“We were thinking he might think about having his newborn baby here because we can claim his offspring as Australian,” Border jokingly said during a media interaction.

On another note, the former Test captain belives Kohli's absence will give Australia the best advantage which can help regain the Border-Gavaskar trophy which begins from December 17 in Adelaide.

“The one thing that is in Australia’s favour is Virat Kohli playing only the first Test. I think that is a big ‘out’ for India. He is irreplaceable at the moment as a batsman and a leader. Should be 2-1 to Australia,” Border said.

KL Rahul, meanwhile, will be Kohli's deputy in the absence of vice-captain Rohit Sharma who is recovering from the hamstring injury he picked up during the IPL.

The Men in Blue are currently in Sydney where they will play the first ODI on November 27 at the SCG.