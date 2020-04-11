Former Aussie cricketer Brad Hogg believes Nathan Lyon has surpassed Ravichandran Ashwin to become best off-spinner

Between Ravichandran Ashwin and Nathan Lyon, former Australia cricketer Brad Hogg has termed the latter as a better off-spinner in contemporary times.

Just like most international players are doing during lockdown, the 49-year-old Hogg, who played 7 Tests and 123 ODIs for Australia, had a twitter Q&A session for cricket lovers.

"I feel Lyon has taken the mantle from Ashwin over the last year just as the best off-spinner, but I love the way both continue to improve their games and not be complacent where they are at," Hogg said while replying to a fan on Twitter who asked him to rate who is a better off-spinner between Ashwin and Lyon in Test cricket.

Ashwin has so far picked 365 wickets from 71 Tests while Lyon has 390 wickets to his name from 96 Tests.

Ashwin's spell in overseas games have not been as great as compared to Lyon. And that is probably how Hogg drew his conclusion for the best off-spinner.

When it comes to limited-overs cricket, Ashwin has scalped 150 and 52 wickets respectively in 111 ODIs and 46 T20Is respectively. Lyon, on the other hand, has played just 29 ODIs and 2 T20Is in which he has been able to pick 29 and 1 wicket respectively.

(with inputs from agencies)