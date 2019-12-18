For first time, both captains score golden ducks in ODI

Visakhapatnam: The second ODI between India and the West Indies saw 667 runs being scored between the two sides in what was an exhibition of batsmanship.

However, the match also saw a first-ever instance of captains of both sides being dismissed for golden ducks. India captain Virat Kohli, who is among the highest run scorers in ODIs in 2019, was dismissed for a rare first ball duck when he replaced centurion Rahul. He fell to his West Indies counterpart Kieron Pollard, who bowled only two overs in the Indian innings.

Later, Pollard himself fell for a first ball duck, edging Mohammed Shami to Pant behind the stumps. This is the first time in an ODI that captains of both sides were dismissed for a first ball duck.

Pollard was Shami's second wicket after the latter had removed the dangerous Pooran in the previous delivery to swing the match back in India's favour.