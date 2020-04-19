Foot fetish? Sakshi Dhoni tries to take chunk off MS Dhoni's flesh in hilarious Instagram pic

The lockdown due to coronavirus has brought out the deepest desires of one too many on social media platforms.
Sakshi Singh Rawat, wife of MS Dhoni uploaded a picture on Instagram in which she is seen trying to bite off a chunk from her husband's feet while he is casually in bed surfing on his electronic device.
The caption of her post read: "Times when you crave attention from #mrsweetie!"
Sakshi is making the most of this lockdown period, as earlier this week she penned down a small poem on 'The Silence'.
Meanwhile, Dhoni has been on a sabbatical ever since the semi-final loss against New Zealand in the ICC World Cup 2019 and his highly awaited comeback might get delayed, owing to IPL's suspension until further notice.
Since Dhoni's removal from the BCCI annual player contract list, both Head Coach Ravi Shastri and former cricketer Gautam Gambhir have said Dhoni's performance in the IPL would play the major factor in his return to the Indian cricket team.
And with IPL suspended until further notice, it is heartbreaking to speculate that this would be the end of MS Dhoni as a Man in Blue.
