Following India-China face-off, IPL committee to 'review' sponsorship, but has no plans to end association with Vivo

Notably, Vivo is the lead sponsor for the popular T20 cricket tournament that takes place between March and May every year. Vivo took over from real estate firm DLF to become the official sponsor of the IPL a few years ago.

BCCI treasurer Arun Dhumal said that the board is open to reviewing its sponsorship policy for the next cycle but has no plans to end its association with current IPL title sponsor Vivo, reasoning that the Chinese company is helping India’s cause. While speaking to PTI, he added, “"When you talk emotionally, you tend to leave the rationale behind. We have to understand the difference between supporting a Chinese company for a Chinese cause or taking help from a Chinese company to support India's cause.”

Besides Vivo, another company that has Chinese links, although a homegrown company is Paytm. According to the company’s website, the Vijay Shekhar Sharma-started company has around 50 per cent equity owned by Chinese firms, including Ant Financials, a subsidiary of the Jack Ma-owned Alibaba.

Earlier, Oppo, another Made in China mobile phone company was sponsoring the team kits of the Indian cricket team. They were replaced by Bengaluru-based e-learning company Byju.

Notably, there has been a lot of anti-China sentiment after the soldiers were killed, with a number of people calling for the ban of Chinese products. Senior politician Ramdas Athavle had a unique idea to ban Chinese restaurants and Chinese food as well. However, there have been videos of people destroying their China-made equipment. However, despite the call for banning Chinese goods, a stock of OnePlus 8 Pro that went on sale on Friday, was sold out within a matter of minutes, according to this News18 report.