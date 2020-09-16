Following in Sachin's footsteps? Arjun Tendulkar spotted with Mumbai Indians' players

Arjun Tendulkar, son of Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar, was seen enjoying pool time with Mumbai Indians' players ahead of IPL 2020 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The youngster was spotted having a good time with Trent Boult, Rahul Chahar, James Pattinson and others, which made Mumbai Indians' fans curious. Some even assumed that the 20-year-old had followed in Sachin's footsteps and joined the team.

However, the fans will have to wait to see Arjun in the Mumbai Indians' jersey. The all-rounder has travelled with the franchise as part of their net bowlers contingent. He will be seen bowling to the likes of Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya in the nets. Also, this isn't the first time that Arjun has been spotted in the Mumbai camp.