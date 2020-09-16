Following in Sachin's footsteps? Arjun Tendulkar spotted with Mumbai Indians' players

Arjun Tendulkar, son of Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar, was seen enjoying pool time with Mumbai Indians' players ahead of IPL 2020 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
The youngster was spotted having a good time with Trent Boult, Rahul Chahar, James Pattinson and others, which made Mumbai Indians' fans curious. Some even assumed that the 20-year-old had followed in Sachin's footsteps and joined the team.
However, the fans will have to wait to see Arjun in the Mumbai Indians' jersey. The all-rounder has travelled with the franchise as part of their net bowlers contingent. He will be seen bowling to the likes of Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya in the nets. Also, this isn't the first time that Arjun has been spotted in the Mumbai camp.
The tournament is scheduled to begin from September 19, with Mumbai Indians locking horns against MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings in Abu Dhabi.
Mumbai Indians squad: Rohit Sharma, Chris Lynn, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Saurabh Tiwary, Mohsin Khan, Digvijay Deshmukh, Balwant Rai Singh, Sherfane Rutherford, Trent Boult, Dhawal Kulkarni, Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Krunal Pandya, Ishan Kishan, Surya Kumar Yadav, Rahul Chahar, Anmolpreet Singh, Jayant Yadav, Aditya Tare, Anukul Roy, Quinton de Kock, Kieron Pollard, Lasith Malinga, Mitchell McClenaghan.