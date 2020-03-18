'Follow basic guidelines': Sachin Tendulkar urges awareness amid coronavirus scare

Master blaster Sachin Tendulkar urged citizens to stay aware of the global pandemic coronavirus which has claimed the lives of over 1,80,000 people worldwide. Tendulkar has asked to stay responsible and to follow simple steps to keep away from the coronavirus.
"As citizens, we have to act responsibly. We could follow simple steps to keep the coronavirus at bay. It is my request to everyone to follow basic guidelines to try our best to ensure we all stay safe," Tendulkar tweeted with a video.
Earlier, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli had also expressed concern over the coronavirus outbreak and called upon the countrymen to take preventive measures.
Rohit, in a video, had said that people need to be smart and proactive in their approach to tackle the coronavirus pandemic.
"Last few weeks have been tough for all of us and the world has come to a standstill, which is very sad to see. The only way we can come to normalcy is by coming together. And we can do this by being a little smart, a little proactive, knowing our surroundings and as and when we get any symptoms inform your nearest medical authorities," said Rohit.
And skipper Kohli highlighted the fact that precaution is better than cure in a tweet.
"Let's stay strong and fight the COVID-19 outbreak by taking all precautionary measures. Stay safe, be vigilant, and most importantly remember, prevention is better than cure. Please take care everyone," Kohli had tweeted last week.
Meanwhile, Suresh Raina warned against spreading misinformation related to coronavirus and to follow health advisories.
"It's very important that we understand the need of social isolation to break the chain, don't spread information from unreliable sources, don't ignore the health advisories & for sure follow the hygiene measures," he had tweeted.
According to Ministry of Health, India has 137 positive cases of which 24 are foreign nationals. Maharashtra has a maximum of 36 cases as per its data, Kerala has 24, while Uttar Pradesh and Delhi have 14 and 8 respectively.
