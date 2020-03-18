'Follow basic guidelines': Sachin Tendulkar urges awareness amid coronavirus scare

Earlier, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli had also expressed concern over the coronavirus outbreak and called upon the countrymen to take preventive measures.

Rohit, in a video, had said that people need to be smart and proactive in their approach to tackle the coronavirus pandemic.

"Last few weeks have been tough for all of us and the world has come to a standstill, which is very sad to see. The only way we can come to normalcy is by coming together. And we can do this by being a little smart, a little proactive, knowing our surroundings and as and when we get any symptoms inform your nearest medical authorities," said Rohit.