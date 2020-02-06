Flexible batting positions for India A helped, Shreyas Iyer says

It's just that we get good practice there and you face different opposition as well so you get used to the atmosphere," Iyer attributed his new-found success to his stint with A team.

For someone, who had to wait for his opportunity to cement his place in the senior team, the interim duration spent on A tours was important learning curve.

"India A games are always been helpful for me personally because whenever I used to go there, I used to make sure that as many matches I got, I have to make the best use of it and the players and the atmosphere is also amazing. You literally have no pressure," Iyer said about the team which is mentored by NCA director Rahul Dravid.

"And coming from the top arena (senior) to one level below (A team) doesn't make you feel that you are completely away from the team but you always see similar faces around you. I really enjoy that atmosphere like I said," he said.

Iyer scored an eye-catching 103 off 107 balls but Indian bowlers failed to defend a target of 348 with Ross Taylor scoring a match-winning hundred.

"I am very happy but would have been happier if we could have finished the game on a winning note. First of many (centuries) I hope, so I would take this in my stride and try to make sure that next time, I finish on the winning side," Iyer said at the post-match press conference.

The right-hander had a 102-run stand with skipper Virat Kohli and 136-run association with KL Rahul.