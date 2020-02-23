'Flat-track bully': Netizens troll Prithvi Shaw after another let-down against New Zealand in 1st Test

Prithvi Shaw's stint at the crease in recent games has not turned any heads so far and has once again failed to help India reach a respectable score in the ongoing first Test match against New Zealand.
Shaw was dismissed early by Trent Boult after scoring 14 off 30 balls which is yet another let-down for the fans who are now trolling the 20-year-old. "It looks Prithvi Shaw is a flat track bully. He needs to grind in domestic cricket to know the price of selection for India," a user tweeted.
Often compared to Virender Sehwag, the right-handed batsman is being criticised for his poor footwork and technique. "Really disappointing from Prithvi Shaw, his mindset is to attack every ball! Definitely can't succeed that way if your footwork and technique against moving ball isn't great. People compare him to Sehwag for the very reason, but Sehwag was smart he exactly knew how to score big," another user tweeted.
Coming back to the match, Mayank Agarwal reached his half-century but Cheteshwar Pujara paid the price for his ultra-defensive batting as India reached 78 for 2 at tea on the third day of the first Test against New Zealand.
This was after New Zealand lower-order gave the hosts a commanding 183-run lead in the first innings.
India is still trailing by 70 runs after New Zealand scored 348 in their first innings.
