'Flat-track bully': Netizens troll Prithvi Shaw after another let-down against New Zealand in 1st Test

Prithvi Shaw's stint at the crease in recent games has not turned any heads so far and has once again failed to help India reach a respectable score in the ongoing first Test match against New Zealand.

Shaw was dismissed early by Trent Boult after scoring 14 off 30 balls which is yet another let-down for the fans who are now trolling the 20-year-old. "It looks Prithvi Shaw is a flat track bully. He needs to grind in domestic cricket to know the price of selection for India," a user tweeted.