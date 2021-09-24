Five International cricketers who are paid more than Indian Captain Virat Kohli

When we think about the highest-paid cricketers in International Cricket, one name that immediately pops in our head is of Indian Skipper Virat Kohli.

Virat is the only athlete from India to find a mention in the Forbes’ rich list of top 100 athletes in 2020, where he is currently positioned in the 66th spot with a whopping income of around 196 crores. The Indian run machine has generated this enormous wealth owing to A+ contract from the BCCI, making seven crores from it each year.

Also, the stylish cricketer is the highest-paid player in the IPL with his earnings amounting 17 crores from the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) every year, since the 2018 edition. Not to forget, he has plethora of high profile brand endorsement deals thanks to his immense fan following among youngsters in India and all around the world.

However, when it comes to earnings from their national cricket boards, there are some cricketers who are making more money than the Indian superstar. Here is the list of 5 such players who are paid more than Indian Captain Virat Kohli for cricket.

1. Joe Root

Joe Root | PM

England’s Test captain Joe Root sits first in the list, thanks to the England Cricket Board (ECB)’s domestic contract system which credits handsome salaries to its players.

The fact that England gives top priority to Test cricket is no hidden secret and as the captain of the English side, Root earns an amount of £7,00,000 annually (Rs. 7.22 crore approx) from the cricket board, which is slightly more Kohli's amount of 7 crore. This takes him above Kohli, as far as earning through playing cricket is concerned.

2. Jofra Archer

Jofra Archer | File Photo

England pacer Jofra Archer ranks second in this list. The star bowler has been a regular member of the English team across all the three formats since his phenomenal 2019-20 season. In a very short span of time he has become the go to man for his team during tricky situations and the fast bowler has rarely disappointed, be it the super over in the 2019 World Cup final against New Zealand where he helped England lift the coveted trophy for the first time ever by defending 15 runs or troubling the arch rivals Australia during the Ashes, he has done it all.

As per some reports, Archer gets over £1 million (₹9.39 crore) a year. Archer’s figures are more than Root’s because, unlike him Archer plays all three formats while the England captain plays only ODIs and Tests. Besides, the speed merchant is also declared as the 40th most marketable athlete in the world. Currently, he earns 870000 Euros by representing England.

3. Ben Stokes

Ben Stokes | File Image

England all-rounder Ben Stokes enjoys the third spot in this list. Like Archer, the brilliant left hander also represents England in all three formats and earns a huge amount from his cricket board. He has been a regular member in the national side since 2013.

Stokes gets £ 9, 10,519 (around INR 8.75 crores) from ECB. Just over the past three years, he has bagged a 40% increment owing to his consistent performance across all three formats of the game.

4. Steve Smith

Steve Smith | Photo by WILLIAM WEST / AFP

Australian batsman Steve Smith comes fourth in this list. The former Aussie test skipper is the team’s number one ranked batter and is also their current leading run-scorer. Smith earns $ 4 million by Cricket Australia (CA) each year. He is a regular player in the Australian national team in all three formats and is considered to be one of the greatest Test players of Australia.

Also, Smith earns a bomb from endorsements as well, and is one of the team’s most popular faces. His involvement in the sandpaper-gate incident in 2018 did prove to be a set back for him and his reputation, but he came back even stronger and earned his place back in the cricket circle.

5. Jos Buttler

Jos Buttler | File Image

Last but not the least, England's wicketkeeper-batter Jos Buttler is the fifth ranked player on our list. He, just like his compatriots Archer and Stokes represents his national side in all three formats.

Currently, Buttler earns 9 crores from ECB each year. Apart from that, he also generates a huge amount of money through brand endorsements and by playing IPL. He is also the vice-captain of the England test team.

Published on: Friday, September 24, 2021, 01:15 AM IST