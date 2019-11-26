Fitness key to success, says Mohammad Shami

With Bumrah being out of action since the Windies tour due to a back injury, Shami has lead the pack, with Ishant and Umesh providing more than ample support.

The 29-year-old has been in terrific form since the World Cup, where he took 14 wickets in 4 matches. He, like the others, is bowling fast, aggressive, and extracting copious amounts of bounce and movement from pitches. And when asked about his recent successes, the pacer credits his fitness program as the reason. In an interview, Shami discussed his diet, and spoke about his partnership with the other pacers.

"I am in the best physical shape I have ever been. Earlier I didn’t know much; didn’t know what I needed to do. With time I have learned what all I need to do to stay fit. I have stopped eating biryani, which I love to eat. Yes, I had a little biryani the day before in the dressing room but that was just for the taste. When you come to Kolkata, it is impossible to stay off it completely! But, honestly speaking, I have given up on all my indulgences." He said.

Cricket requires sacrifices, Shami said, before saying that the love and respect he gets from India's fans more than makes up for the lost biriyani.

In the 2nd Test against Bangladesh, Shami took on the support role while Ishant and Umesh claimed the bulk of the wickets, taking 9 and 8 respectively for the match. Shami picked up 2 in the first innings, but was brutally effective with his bouncers, keeping the Bangladesh batsmen uncomfortable throughout their short stays at the crease.