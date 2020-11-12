Fit and healthy Kapil Dev back to playing golf two weeks after angioplasty

In the video, Dev said: "You can't express in words what fun it is to be back on the golf course or a cricket ground. It is beautiful to be back at the golf course, having fun and playing with friends. That's what life is all about."

Kapil has been an avid amateur golfer since his retirement from international cricket back in 1994 and also taken part in many events over the years.

After the angioplasty, Dev also greeted his former India teammates from the 1983 World Cup, saying he is 'feeling very good' and eager to meet everyone soon.

An enthusiastic Dev is heard saying, "My family 83. The weather is very pleasant and I am very eager to meet you all. I am feeling very good. Thanks to all for your wishes and concern," adding, "I am hoping that we all will meet pretty soon. I will try to meet you all as early as possible. We have approached the end of the year and I am confident that we will have a great start to next year. Love you all."