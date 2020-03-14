'First priority is safety': Sourav Ganguly on postponing IPL 2020 matches

The under-pressure BCCI on Friday suspended the start of this year's IPL from March 29 to April 15 in wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has caused massive upheaval across the globe.

"The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has decided to suspend IPL 2020 till 15th April 2020, as a precautionary measure against the ongoing Novel Corona Virus (COVID-19) situation," BCCI secretary Jay Shah said in a statement.

This came hours after Delhi government suspended all sporting activity in the national capital due to the ever-growing health crisis. Delhi is home to the Delhi Capitals IPL franchise.

In his first reactions post the suspension of the cash-rich league that has a lot riding on it, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly said safety is the "first priority".

"First priority is safety, so we postponed the games," Ganguly said.

"We will see what happens. It is too early to answer," the former India captain added when asked if there will be more double headers if they are able to host it from April 15.

The BCCI statement made it clear that it's "suspension" and "not postponement" which means that there is no clarity on whether the event will start on April 15.

Even if it starts on April 15,it is expected to happen behind closed doors without the fans.

The BCCI will discuss all the modalities of this year's edition at the IPL Governing Council meeting in Mumbai on Saturday.

"The BCCI is concerned and sensitive about all its stakeholders, and public health in general, and it is taking all necessary steps to ensure that, all people related to IPL including fans have a safe cricketing experience," Shah stated.