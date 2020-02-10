First in 5 years: Sachin Tendulkar takes the bat once again

Melbourne: Sachin Tendulkar is known to have been particularly devastating against the great Australian teams, he had played against in his illustrious career.

On Sunday, he donned the Australian green and gold to play an over during the innings break of the Bushfire Cricket Bash legends match. Tendulkar was facing Australia's star all rounder and 2019 Women's Cricketer of the Year Ellyse Perry in the over and Annabel Sutherland.

He said while walking up to the pitch that it was the first time in five years that he was picking up a bat and the 46-year-old ended up hitting a four off the first ball he faced.