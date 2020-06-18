First 2-3 days were tough but my health is gradually improving: Shahid Afridi after been diagnosed with COVID-19

Lahore: Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi, who has been diagnosed with COVID-19, has provided an update about his health, saying first two-three days were tough but his condition is gradually improving.

Last week, Afridi had announced on Twitter that he has tested positive for novel coronavirus. In a latest Facebook video, Afridi has said: "I wanted to make this video as I have been hearing a lot about my health on social media since the past few days. First two-three days were really tough for me but my condition has been improving since then."

"The biggest difficulty for me is that I am unable to take care of my children and hug them. I miss my children. But it is important to take precautions and maintain distance to keep others safe around you. "There is no need to panic about this. Till the time you yourself don't fight a disease, you cannot beat it," he added while urging people to take precautions.