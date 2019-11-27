Finally, Gautam Gambhir has stand named after him at Kotla

New Delhi: Gautam Gambhir finally saw a stand named after him at the Feroz Shah Kotla here on Tuesday but the felicitation became more of a sideshow with the former India opener lamenting the current mess in DDCA and even questioning president Rajat Sharma.

He also questioned the president for the delay in naming the North Stand after him. "I think the president can answer this question better because earlier I was told that stand will be unveiled during the India versus Australia game (in March), then they said it will be the first game of the IPL, they they said the hot weather (local tournament).

This was what was told to me in the last six to seven months," Gambhir said in response to a PTI query. Sharma was not present on the occasion. In a no-holds-barred interaction, Gambhir, who was a DDCA director until last month, slammed the authorities for infighting and not putting their energy into betterment of Delhi cricket.

"One thing probably which is absolutely not acceptable is having a selector who has not played for Delhi. Delhi is like Mumbai and Karnataka, we are multiple time Ranji Trophy champions, so you don't expect to have a selector who has never played for Delhi.

In fact, you have got a junior selector also who has never played for Delhi. I had raised that point when I was DDCA director but it did not change anything and hurt me a lot.

There are many ex-Delhi players who can contribute so much to the game," said Gambhir. The 38-year-old also claimed that none of his suggestions, “even the most basic”, were taken seriously when he was part of the apex council.