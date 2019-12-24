Film Producer Shailendra Singh to captain India in Over 50s World Cup in South Africa

India has announced its squad for their maiden campaign at the Over 50s World Cup to be held in Cape Town and Stellenbosch in South Africa next year between March 11-24. Shailendra Singh will lead the team while Iqbal Khan was named as his deputy.

"We couldn't have asked for a better composition of energetic veterans to do the country proud. Each player brings with him decades of experience in the field of cricket as well as life, which contributes to building a strong team with the right attitude. We have a rigorous routine of training sessions, and we can't wait to begin in full swing," Shailendra said.

"It's an honour to represent India, no matter what age group it is. We as Indians are super passionate about the game of cricket. I'm very confident and sure of the combination we have in team India that we will live up to expectations," said Iqbal.

Ajoy Roy, President of the India Over 50s Association, said, "I was determined to have India on the map of Over 50s cricket and it's extremely satisfying to see the team shape up bit by bit. Each member's sensibility adds a special element to the team and I'm sure they will give it their all to make our country proud."

In the tournament, India are placed in the 'B' Division with Pakistan, England and South Africa, Wales and Namibia. Division A includes Australia, West Indies, New Zealand, Sri Lanka, Canada and Zimbabwe.